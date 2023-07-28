French football journalist Sara Menai has been analysing Leicester City target Stephy Mavididi on the When You’re Smiling podcast: "He’s got a lot of qualities. He’s fast, I would say his pace and speed are some of the current qualities he’s got.

"The fact that he also makes the right moves to finish off an action - he’s always well placed on the pitch. He’s a good finisher as well, but he wasn’t so much when he first arrived in France. His finishing was a bit difficult but I think he’s made some good progress on that.

"He’s pretty balanced really because he can play at the centre of the attack and he can also play on the left-wing. So I think he’s got different qualities and it’s a good pick for Leicester really.

On how Mavididi can fill the gap Harvey Barnes has left: "I think he can be that man. He had this role in Montpellier with two players, Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde, two seasons ago. He was playing on the left wing and honestly he’s been really good in that role.

"Leicester need someone to cover that side since Barnes left the club, and I think he can arrive to play that role."

