Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Brentford are still creating chances but they haven't been scoring as many recently, and they have started letting in a lot of goals - 10 in their past three games to be exact.

In contrast, Wolves are going great at the moment, and they have got the top six in their sights.

We know how good Wolves are defensively and, although they don't score lots of goals, they don't concede many either - only 15 in 20 games so far. Manchester City are the only top-flight team with a better record than that at the back.

Call Me Loop's prediction: I am not going to lie, my knowledge of Brentford and Wolves is not great, but looking at their last few matches Wolves are hard to beat and Brentford are always conceding. 0-3

