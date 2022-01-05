Watford fans have their say on the January transfer window

Ian Dawson, Manchester: I would love to see us bring in Domagoj Vida. He would definitely strengthen our defence. Also would like us to strengthen in goal as well. Nat Phillips on loan at CB too.

Mitchell Goodwin, Northampton: Right now, our defence is shambolic. I think Kamara is a great signing as you need quick and agile full-backs to keep to the pace of the prem. I don't feel we need a RB at the moment. I think Ngakia can do the job but we need someone like Vida to come in, with his international experience to settle the youngster and keep him in check.

Kerron Cross, originally from Watford but now exiled in York: This transfer window we need at least one if not two decent CBs, also a LB and preferably a RB - so defensive reinforcements really. We've not had a clean sheet this season, so keeping Nkoulou and Sierralta fit to provide competition is essential. As always, expect the odd transfer in and out of Udinese before the window slams shut!

