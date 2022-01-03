Transfer window: What do Leeds need?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

“Crying out for a central midfielder” is the single most common refrain of a Leeds United supporter whenever questioned about the requirements of the team in any recent transfer window, not just this one.

It is an area of the park the club has not recruited in since Adam Forshaw arrived from Middlesbrough four years ago, and was then injured for half the intervening period. The fact he has returned to perform so well at the top level after suffering a long-term hip problem in the Championship-winning campaign is nothing shy of a medical miracle.

However, it still remains a position of concern. Not least because inconsistent form of others and injury to Kalvin Phillips have left the squad exposed. In the home defeat by Arsenal, United had a dozen regulars missing - only one of which was due to suspension and two due to Covid-19.

At that point the landscape heading into the January market, it could be argued, had shifted dramatically and compromise is required to allow a few numbers to provide ballast. Bielsa is strict with his criteria for incomers though – better, affordable and available – but do not mistake that for an unwillingness to add to his resources.

The evidence has shown that despite the decision not to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich in 2020 and by not forking out the reported £13m Huddersfield Town wanted for Lewis O’Brien in the last window, the centre of the park remains a priority focus should the right candidate appear. Out of contract John Swift of Reading is one whose name has been linked.

The head coach says he has enough at his disposal and points to his own shortcomings in not developing his charges enough yet to perform better at this level rather than a lack of investment.

Although it’s a strong shout from fans to see new faces to ease the plight of a club in the lower reaches of the table they are the same supporters who are backing the boss vocally on matchday confirming the maxim “in Bielsa we trust”.

No-one is beyond reproach, not even Bielsa, but it is fair to say he is massively in credit and even if the club’s transfer budget remains so come next month then the signs are that there is enough to ensure a third campaign at the top table.