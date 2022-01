Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who is on loan from Manchester City at Turkish club Adana Demirspor, is set to join Galatasaray at the end of the season.

Galatasaray manager Domenec Torrent, a former tactical analyst at City, holds the 23-year-old in high regard and has spoken to the club in order to reach a loan agreement. (Koha Net, via City Xtra), external

