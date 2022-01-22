Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Eddie Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a massive win for us. I thought we played very well today. First half was a bit cagey. Second half we played really well, we defended well. We became a real counter threat the longer the game went on.

"Martin Dubravka played really well today. He made the save, commanded his box, took crosses. I thought our second half performance was really, really good. Chris Wood also gave us a platform as well from the central position. His workrate was tireless.

"All our subs performed really well today. The intensity of that match, whenever you play Leeds you know it will be end to end. Physically we suffered a bit.

"Yeah hanging on at the end is something we haven't done very well this season so that is a big psychological barrier we are hopefully on our way to overcome. I didn't feel we would concede today.

"We hope to use it as a turning point in our season, we need to, we need more wins so fingers crossed."