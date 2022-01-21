Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been giving his news conference before the game against Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

Defender Nathan Ake returns to the fold, but the game comes too soon for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Riyad Mahrez, despite his early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, will not play.

On Southampton, Guardiola is impressed with the quality that they have: "They [Manchester City players] have an incredible challenge tomorrow."

Guardiola described Saints' James Ward-Prowse as "the best taker I've seen" of free-kicks.

The club have no plans to go abroad during their week off following Saturday's game. "We spoke with the club and it's not safe to go right now," Guardiola said.

