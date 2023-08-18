Hearts' style 'important for my development' - Offiah

Hearts' latest signing Odel Offiah belives that Tynecastle is the perfect place to develop his game after signing on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Offiah pointed to the possession-based style of football employed by Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith as something that appealed to him befroe making the move.

"The gaffer wants to play, keep the ball, and that's very important for my development.

"Obviously playing in the Premier League is every kid's dream, but I just want to get games under my belt, continue to improve as a player, and hopefully I can improve a lot here.

"[I'm] calm on the ball, aggressive in the tackle, and a good dribbler. I can't wait to get started, to contribute to the team and hopefully contribute for the team."