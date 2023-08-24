'These things happen in football unfortunately' says Robinson

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson insists there was “absolutely no malice” in Charles Dunne’s tackle which left Motherwell’s Mika Biereth out for three months with a knee injury.

Robinson's counterpart, Stuart Kettlewell, was angry that the former Fir Park defender had seen only yellow for what he called an “absolutely horrendous tackle” on the on-loan Arsenal star in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup defeat in Paisley last week.

“There is absolutely no malice," Robinson said ahead of his side's weekend meeting with Aberdeen. "He has got the ball and slipped with his back leg. I am sure if Stuart sees it back with the angle I have seen it he will know that.

“I spoke to Stuart after the game. There is no animosity. He was obviously annoyed, he has lost one of his best players.

“We had a similar incident with Jonah against Motherwell and he ends up being out nine months. There was no malice or intent in that tackle. There is a couple of months before he is back and longer before he is 100 per cent fit.

“These things happen in football unfortunately without any malice or intent.

“Everyone has their own opinions on it but it won’t be a tit-for-tat for me. I have a lot of respect for the Motherwell boys.

“I know Charles can look people in the eye and say there was absolutely zero intent on that and ultimately we don’t want to see anyone injured.

“Charles is a super boy. There is no malice in Charles."