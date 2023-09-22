Lloyd living the dream at Livi

Late developer Danny Lloyd is determined to savour his time at Livingston as he ekes the most out of his career that only turned professional at age 25.

The 31-year-old Liverpudlian, who joined David Martindale’s side last month on a short-term deal until January, said: “I was always trying my best and playing at National League North level for quite some time.

“From 21 to 25 I think I played four consecutive seasons at National League level. I was just one of those lads it didn’t happen for very early on, but I stuck to it.

“I had a very good job at the time working alongside football. I was enjoying that and playing football.

“I had a couple of good seasons at Fylde and fancied a change, then went to Stockport and everything just clicked for me. I scored 29 goals and had 20 assists in that season then Peterborough offered me a deal in League One. I jumped from National League to League one and haven’t really looked back.

“I’m absolutely buzzing at the opportunity here and will be doing my best to not let it pass me by.”

Lloyd made his Livingston debut off the bench in last weekend’s draw with Ross County and is now gearing up for one of the biggest games of his career when Celtic visit West Lothian on Saturday.

On telling his family he was coming to Scotland, he says: “My fiancée said ‘Get yourself up there.’ I have had unbelievable support from my family network. They are right behind me and I couldn’t ask for more from them to be honest.

“They were all buzzing and I think there’s around 14 of them coming on Saturday. It’s going to be a good experience for me. Biggest club I will have played against.”