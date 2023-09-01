Palace sign Arsenal defender Holding
Crystal Palace have signed Arsenal defender Rob Holding on a three-year deal.
The 27-year-old made 162 appearances for the Gunners in his seven years at the club.
On signing for Palace, Holding said: "I’m excited to get started and get involved.
"Playing against Crystal Palace the number of years I have, seeing the fans and how intimidating Selhurst Park can be, and how loud it can get, I’m looking forward to being on the right side of that this time!"