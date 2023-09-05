'Positives keep rolling in with Motherwell flying high in table'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Top spot in the Premiership may have eluded us but the positives keep rolling in for Motherwell.

Two new signings signings arrived on deadline day and a triumphant performance against Hearts mean things continue to glow at Fir Park.

Despite Paul McGinn’s red card we played as a strong force and at times you wouldn’t have noticed his absence as Bevis Mugabi terrorised the Hearts players.

Every week small improvements are being made and it’s paying off. The difference in Mugabi and Stephen O’Donnell is immense and hopefully if his momentum continues we might see Sir SOD back in a Scotland jersey.

He might not have the opportunity to whisper sweet nothings into the ears of Jack Grealish again like he did during the Euros but with a bit of luck we’ll see him battling against Spain or France in October.

I’m always cautious when singing our praises - put it down to superstition - but going into the international break we couldn’t be happier.

Our first games back are some of the biggest of the season - St Mirren at Fir Park followed by a trip to Ibrox and then back home to face Celtic.

We absolutely will not finish first or second but just knowing we’re in the fight at the moment and could potentially take points off the Old Firm means you can’t help but get your hopes up.