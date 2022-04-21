Chelsea suffer latest concerning home loss

Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will have growing concerns about the defensive fallibility of his team after yet another heavy loss at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s side have conceded four goals in each of their past two league games at home, the 4-1 reverse against Brentford and Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat by Arsenal – as well as losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

The big worry for Tuchel will be the ease with which they were undone defensively, the lack of midfield protection for his rearguard and the sort of avoidable errors that are leading to goals, such as Andreas Christensen’s poor back pass that gifted Eddie Nketiah Arsenal’s opener.

Chelsea should still have enough points in the bank to finish third and qualify for next season’s Champions League but Tuchel will know if this low standard of defending continues they will be punished again, both in the Premier League and the upcoming FA Cup Final against Liverpool.