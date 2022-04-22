Rodgers on Vardy, Roma and Gerrard

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Rodgers revealed Jamie Vardy is in contention to play after returning to training. “It gives the team a huge boost. We’ve missed him a lot but hopefully he’s back for a really important period. He has an aura when he’s in the squad.”

He insists they are just targeting this game, despite the Europa Conference League semi-final with Roma next week: “As a manager you just look to the next game. The players know the importance of every game. It will have no impact at all on my team selection.”

He has a clear target for the final month of the season: “If we finish top 10 and get to a final of a European competition, it would be one of my best seasons as a manager.”

On conceding another late goal to drop two points against Everton: “It’s been disappointing in terms of the results. We need more determination and luck. We just demand more in the final third of the pitch.”

On opposite number Steven Gerrard’s impact at Villa: “It takes time. With the ambition at Villa, they want to challenge for European football and what they do in the summer could allow them to do that. Knowing Steven, he will be enjoying the challenge of the Premier League as a manager.”

