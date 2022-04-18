Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

Fraser Forster makes Southampton's goalkeeper situation a lot easier.

He guided Saints to a crucial win over Arsenal to halt the losing skid with some vital saves.

The freshly recapped England stopper produced his second man-of-the-match performance in as many weeks, which is crazy to think about, considering he shipped six against Chelsea last week. This time around, however, he denied the Gunners a total of six shots on target for his hard-earned clean sheet.

Bukayo Saka had a point-blank attempt remarkably kept out by Forster. He also denied Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka to further frustrate Mikel Arteta’s men.

Forster’s recent form earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast - his first involvement since 2017.

But what’s in store for Southampton’s goalkeepers? Ralph Hasenhuttl has a headache with the contract situations. As it stands, Forster, Alex McCarthy and Harry Lewis' deals all expire in the summer. Willy Caballero’s loan spell is also due to end.

Many fans have been speculating on a big-money signing before next season - but with 34 year-old Forster in inspired form, is there a new contract on the horizon?

