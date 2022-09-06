Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

On a weekend of video assistant referee mishaps, the question remains: Is it actually improving the game? Recent evidence suggests it’s a resounding no.

Eddie Howe feels there is an agenda against Newcastle this season since the Saudi Arabia takeover and he has installed a ‘Newcastle v the world’ mentality in the dressing room.

Two key decisions went against his side at Anfield, including Alexander Isak’s second goal ruled out for offside. With this one, Howe approached the referee at full-time, who said he “wasn’t sure so he went off shadows” for the decision. Then, of course, there was the eight minutes-plus of stoppage time – three minutes over the allotted five minutes signalled.

The weekend didn’t get much luckier for the Magpies as a perfectly fine goal was ruled out for a foul on Crystal Palace's goalkeeper. The Premier League has even admitted they got the decision wrong and said it should have been a goal or a penalty. Again, the Toon Army were left with only one point from a stalemate instead of all three.

The introduction of VAR was supposed to help the game, improve fairness and eradicate human error. The result is it seems to just be enhancing all these faults and causing the opposite. Newcastle along with the majority of Premier League clubs are fed up with VAR - so is time to go back to the old school?