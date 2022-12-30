Celtic gossip: Offer made for Kwon Hyeok-kyu

Celtic have reportedly made an offer for to sign South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, 21, from K-League club Busan IPark. (Sports Chuson via Scottish Daily Express), external

The reigning champions may be looking to go 12 points clear in the Scottish Premiership with a New Year derby win over Rangers, but manager Ange Postecoglou believes the best is yet to come from his team. "A lot of these guys are at an age where their best football is ahead of them," says the Australian. (Daily Record), external