Casemiro has proved his doubters wrong and is spreading his winning mentality throughout the Manchester United squad, says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

The Brazil international impressed once again as he scored twice in United's FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading on Saturday.

Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "When United signed him for the price tag that they did, I think everybody had raised eyebrows because he’s in the second half of his career.

"To spend that much money on somebody who is only going to depreciate as time goes by, it’s not the way people do it now. But United saw what they required in him, - a winner, somebody for right now. They don’t worry about any kind of sell-on value.

"He is a true winner. What he has brought to this Manchester United team on the field shows just that. He’s had an excellent introduction to the team, he’s dominating the middle of the pitch. [Christian] Eriksen and [Bruno] Fernandes are loving playing alongside him and he has spread that winning mentality throughout the squad."

