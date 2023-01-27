Erik ten Hag is remaining coy on whether Jadon Sancho is ready to make his Manchester United return against Reading on Saturday.

The England winger has been sidelined since before the World Cup and Ten Hag was unable to guarantee his availability.

"He is training with the team and we will see," said Ten Hag. "He is making steps and on the way back but we will have to see when he is ready to go back into games."

It has been a disappointing season for Sancho, who lost his place in the England squad and has seen team-mate Marcus Rashford thrive on the left side of attack in his absence.

A game against Championship opposition could offer a prime opportunity for him to rediscover his form and fitness before a hectic final few months of the season.

"We have a good squad with a lot of depth so we can cover things," said Ten Hag. "When you play 10 games in 30 days you need a lot of players."