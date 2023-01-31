W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's whirlwind window is almost over - but there remains one big prize on the board to be claimed.

It would be inaccurate to call Enzo Fernandez a cherry on top. He's not a final flourish of excess, in fact he would be perhaps the most talented and the most necessary of all the signings Chelsea make this January.

But returning to such a top-tier target to wrap up a window where you addressed every other area of need in your team would certainly give off the impression that Todd Boehly and his co-owners have done significantly more than just lay the foundations of a squad in these first six months - they have raised the walls, tiled the roof and even picked out a nice sofa.

Of course signings can't be judged until the player is on the pitch, and even then it can take years for a deal to prove its worth. But whether the spending proves to be well-placed or not, there's no denying its impressive ambition.

The results of this outlay will take time to feed back, but the idea behind it has now become clear: spend now (while you can), improve now, win now - and count the cost later.