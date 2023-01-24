Signs of improvement in Scottish Cup win

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

For once I feel generally positive while writing this week’s piece. When you go so long without a win you can forget how much of a boost it gives you going into the new week - long may it continue!

With an away day scheduled against either Linlithgow Rose or Raith Rovers for the next round, a potential cup run is on the cards and spirits are beyond lifted. Us ‘Well fans can be a fickle bunch at times, but if getting to the final means relegation it’s a reward I’m more than happy to cash in on.

League business returns on Saturday against St Mirren, and although you could argue we only beat Arbroath, I look at it the opposite way. Our newest striker got two goals on his debut and we got our first win in months.

The optimist in me wants to say we’re now back on track and will go on to win the cup (if only) however, the signs of improvement are starting to show. We have new players that joined us irrespective of the position we’re in and are hungry for game time and results. As fans that’s all we can ask for.

If we can get a couple more bodies through the door before the window ends, I’ll be more than happy. We are at a point in the season where it is make or break and I am starting to become hopeful that we may just make it out on top.