Davidson on 'huge' game, Wotherspoon future & transfer business
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Premiership visit of Livingston.
Here are they key points from his press conference:
Saturday's game is "huge" with St Johnstone on a run of four defeats and Davidson disappointed by the way they've lost goals.
While Saints can move within a point of fifth-place Livi with victory, Davidson says they are simply concentrating on staying in the division.
Talks are ongoing with midfielder David Wotherspoon, who is out of contract in the summer, over a new deal.
On potential transfer window business, Davidson is "continuously assessing" the squad, adding that a couple of players may be departing.
Connor McLennan is available on Saturday after being unable to play against parent club Aberdeen last weekend. Melker Hallberg is close to coming back into contention after injury.