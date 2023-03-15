Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is conscious life could get "boring" for record-setting striker Erling Haaland and has joked he may always be a "failure" as a manager in the Champions League.

When asked after City's 7-0 demolition of RB Leipzig about substituting Haaland before he could score a sixth goal Guardiola said: "If he achieved this milestone at 22, 23 years old, it will be boring, his life. Now he has a target, that's why I make the substitution.

"Today he scored five goals and I think he had 30-35 touches and this is what we are looking for.

"When you are involved in the game, when the time comes to score a goal you are more precise. It's difficult to score when you do not touch the ball for 40 minutes."

City are into the Champions League quarter-final draw for a sixth consecutive season and Guardiola was in high spirits - joking that he would always be a failure because his "idol", actress Julia Roberts, once visited Old Trafford instead of the Etihad.

"I am a failure in the Champions League," said Guardiola.

"If win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure.

"Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to see Manchester and didn't come to see us."