Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells Sportsound: "I thought it was a very strong performance. It was such a one-sided first half. I need to praise my players, we had a good structure about us, we looked brave on the ball, we looked a threat.

"We had a goal chalked off with VAR, which is always a sore one to take but the boys got straight back at it, they weren't feeling sorry for themselves. Everything I need my team to be between now and the end of the season.

"We were guilty of not getting a second goal, and the officials were guilty of not giving us a penalty. Big Andy Considine ahs handballed it and I don't understand how the referee hasn't been asked to look at that.

"We seem to lose goals here to brilliant strikes. I'm not going to be too critical of my players today, they gave everything today. It should have been three points.

"Andy [Considine] admitted to me he hit it with his hand. Sometimes the referee doesn't have a view, but the point of VAR is that we come to the right decision. I feel for the referee, I thought he was good today in the main. We just feel hard done by as a club."