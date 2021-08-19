Arsenal v Chelsea: Last time out

Arsenal host Chelsea in this weekend's Premier League fixture- but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Gunners beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in May, with Emile Smith-Rowe capitalising on a Jorginho error to score the winner before half-time.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel took full responsibility for the loss having made seven changes to his side prior to the FA Cup final against Leicester City.

Arsenal, meanwhile, completed their first Premier League double over Chelsea since the 2003-04 season.

It was also their first league win at Stamford Bridge since October 2011, ending an eight-game winless run there (D2 L6).