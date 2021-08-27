Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Manchester United were disappointing in the second half against Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put different players on but there did not seem to be any sort of plan.

Football changes every season - look how teams go from a back four to a back five - and I don't think you need two holding midfielders nowadays. Solskjaer usually goes with Fred and Scott McTominay and went with the Brazilian and Nemanja Matic at Southampton.

The more you look at Paul Pogba, the more you conclude he needs to be allowed to play with freedom. When you were at school there was one outstanding player who went everywhere, influenced everything and had the freedom to roam - that is where Pogba needs to be. Let him go and play, you get more out of him that way.

Wolves have made quite a few chances in the opening games but have yet to score. If they continue to create their luck will improve, and they will start finding the net - especially with Raul Jimenez back in the team.

Tom's prediction: Wolves will make it tough for United but I don't think they will stop them. United are looking very good at the moment - Raphael Varane coming into their defence is huge and if Pogba can consistently find his best form then they are going to win the league, without a shadow of a doubt.

Find out how Lawro and Tom think the rest of this week's fixtures will go