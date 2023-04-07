Premiership manager in spotlight: Stuart Kettlewell

Motherwell have been transformed since Stuart Kettlewell took over from Stevie Hammell in mid-February.

Four wins and a draw from six outings have erased fears of relegation.

With a visit to Celtic to come immediately before the split, a late dash for the top six is highly unlikely but in-form Motherwell can do some damage along the way.

Livingston meet three teams below them as they look to land in the upper half of the division. On paper, they have the easiest run-in of the teams from fifth to seventh.

However, Motherwell are unbeaten in eight against the West Lothian side and will fancy their chances of extending that sequence having been completely re-energised by Kettlewell.

