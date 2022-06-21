Marcus Alves, writing for BBC Sport

Arsenal have signed midfielder Fabio Vieira, so how will he fit in with Mikel Arteta's side?

With Porto manager Sergio Conceicao's reluctance to embrace youth, Fabio Vieira had to wait for his chance to shine.

He finally became a regular after Luis Diaz's departure to Liverpool last winter, contributing to 11 goals in his final 12 league games. While it has been argued that he would have benefited from another season at the Dragao stadium, the club's never-ending financial crisis meant he left for less than his 50m euros (£43m) release clause.

A versatile player with an eye for a killer pass, Arsenal will be able to use him in a number of different ways.

He has featured across all positions in midfield, but mainly operated from the right flank, cutting infield. He is incisive in the attacking third and will provide fierce competition for Martin Odegaard.

"He has all the tools - he can dribble, combine, slow down the tempo, break into the box, score. Players like this have to be close to goal," Manuel Tulipa, a former Porto youth coach, said.

"One thing he needed to improve, however, were his actions without the ball, but he did so over the past months. He has grown into a more collective athlete under Conceicao and found the right balance between the different moments of the game."

Adjusting to life in north London should be no problem for him, according to his cousin.

"It's a huge change, but, for everything he has gone through, his reading capacity and intelligence, he can overcome this, too," Mara Vieira concluded.

