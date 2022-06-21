Rangers confirm Blackpool & West Ham friendlies
Rangers have announced extra pre-season friendlies as they look to ramp up preparations for the new campaign.
Following a Portugal-based training camp, where they will take on Sunderland, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will face fellow English Championship outfit Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
The Ibrox club will then return to Govan, where they will entertain Premier League heavyweights West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur on home ground.
Rangers' pre-season fixtures:
Sunderland (N) - 9 July
Blackpool (A) - 16 July
West Ham (H) - 19 July
Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 23 July
📅 #RangersFC are pleased to confirm a further two exciting pre-season friendlies against @WestHam and @BlackpoolFC.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 21, 2022
All the pre-season info 👇
