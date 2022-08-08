Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves skipper Conor Coady.

The 29-year-old was on the bench for Wolves' game at Elland Road, with manager Bruno Lage preferring Max Kilman and Nathan Collins - the club's only summer signing so far - in a two-man central defence.

Coady wants to play regularly to keep his England place for this winter's World Cup, while Everton lost centre-backs Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina to injury in their 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Given his service to the club over seven years during their rise to the top flight from the Championship, Wolves are willing to let Coady leave on loan in order to push through a permanent deal.