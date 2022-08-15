We asked for your post-match thoughts after Wolves drew 0-0 with Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

John: In despair. The one bright light last season was having one of the best defences in the league. So, of course, Bruno changes it. Same old, same old yesterday - too many show ponies and not enough shire horses. Soufflés instead of substance.

Michael: It’s been glaringly obvious that Wolves badly need a striker who hunts around the penalty area to put those crosses away. Why the club’s hierarchy don’t do anything about it is staggering.

Jonathan: It's unfortunate that we are starting the season with a couple of key injuries. I don't think we need another forward. We have more than enough quality within the squad. I think the game against Fulham showed glimpses of greatness. A bit more focus and just playing together more in games will improve the team.

Tom: Currently, there are no ideas going forward. Passes are overthought and delayed to the point that being caught on the counter becomes inevitable. We're really lacking in too many areas of the pitch to hope for anything higher than 15th. A striker is desperately needed but no striker can score without service.

Darron: Listening to commentary whilst on holiday and, for the umpteenth time, we need quality strikers, and cutting-edge creativity in midfield, as we have no ideas going forward. We have a couple of weeks' transfer activity left, and I'm really worried for this season. Thankfully Sa was there to save the day.

Eoin: I thought we were much better this week than when we played Leeds. We kept the ball more and passed it around. It was good to see new signing Guedes get a run out at Molineux. I think we still lack a threat up front so more work or possible new signings need to be made. We definitely need to get some more points before our tough run of games.