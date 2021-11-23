Chelsea v Juventus - confirmed team news

Reigning champions Chelsea have made two changes from their 3-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who was an injury doubt, drop out with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic coming in.

Romelu Lukaku is back on the bench after being injured in the group-stage tie against Malmo on 20 October.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic.

Subs: Marcos Alonso, Kepa, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Bettinelli, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Lukaku, Mount, Sarr, Werner, Saúl.