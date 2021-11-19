Bielsa on Bamford & Ayling injuries & Conte comparison
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before Leeds travel to Tottenham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
Leeds continue to be without striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) and defender Luke Ayling (knee). There is no fixed date for their return. Centre-back Robin Koch (pubis) is further away from a return than them;
Left-back Junior Firpo and midfielder Jamie Shackleton need minutes after muscle injuries to regain match fitness so seem unlikely to feature at Spurs;
Striker Joe Gelhardt could make a return for the U23s against Chelsea at Thorp Arch this afternoon;
On Spurs manager Antonio Conte, Bielsa says: "He's a genuine representative of his country in terms of managers. He's triumphed with every team he's managed. He's a reference in world football. He's a coach who gets very high performances from his players. To compare him with me, all you need to do is compare the achievements of us and then you can see the differences."