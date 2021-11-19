Leeds continue to be without striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) and defender Luke Ayling (knee). There is no fixed date for their return. Centre-back Robin Koch (pubis) is further away from a return than them;

On Spurs manager Antonio Conte, Bielsa says: "He's a genuine representative of his country in terms of managers. He's triumphed with every team he's managed. He's a reference in world football. He's a coach who gets very high performances from his players. To compare him with me, all you need to do is compare the achievements of us and then you can see the differences."