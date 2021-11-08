Two names in the frame for Norwich job

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Norwich City’s search for a manager is down to two candidates.

The club are in the process of appointing a new boss after sacking Daniel Farke on Saturday and they hope to have his successor in place prior to their Premier League game against Southampton on 20 November.

Farke was told he was being relieved of his duties after Norwich beat Brentford to register their first league win of the season.

There is a lot of appreciation for what Farke achieved at Norwich but the decision had been under consideration for a while, with the 7-0 thrashing by Chelsea and manner of some performances raising alarms at the Carrow Road club, who are bottom of the top-flight.