No doubts about Lacazette motivation - Arteta

Mikel Arteta has no doubts Alexandre Lacazette will continue to give his all despite uncertainty over his Arsenal future and believes the French striker could still sign a new contract.

Lacazette's current deal expires at the end of the season and he will be free to speak to other clubs in January about a move.

The 30-year-old has yet to start in the Premier League this season, though he did come off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser against Crystal Palace on Monday.

"I had no doubts about that (Lacazette's motivation)," Arteta said. "If I had, probably I would suggest to do something different with him in the summer, when a player could not find the motivation or if his interests are just with his financial future.

"It is not the case with Laca, and he has shown that since I have been here every single day. That's why he is a really important player for us."

On the chances of Lacazette signing a new deal, Arteta added: "Anything is possible. It depends on a lot of things, it is not just a matter of being willing; it is about being possible to fulfil that will and when, which is very important as well."