C﻿helsea boss Graham Potter says fans shouldn't "zoom into the individual" after Raheem Sterling's recent performances for the Blues attracted criticism.

Sterling's displays - and lack of goals and assists - in the Premier League have led to some questioning his place in the England side for the World Cup.

B﻿ut Potter says his priority is to "improve the team" and individuals like Sterling will then only benefit from that.

"T﻿he team isn't functioning as well as we'd like, as I'd like, so that has an impact on the individuals and Raheem is an individual in the team," said Potter.

"The work for us is to try to improve the team, improve the structures and I have no doubt about Raheem's ability. He's a top, top player."

S﻿peaking before Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Manchester City, Potter said his Blues team would "be competitive and try to win" despite the impact making it through could have on an already chaotic fixture schedule.

"W﻿e have to go to Manchester City and be competitive, because for sure they will be," he said.

"W﻿e have to be as strong as we can, which we will. We'll do our best, we'll prepare the team. With the greatest respect to our opponent, because they're a fantastic team, we have to go to try to win the game."