Who could United face in the Champions League last 16?

Manchester United will find out who they face in the knockout stage of the Champions league on Monday.

The draw takes place at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with the 'ceremony' scheduled to start at 11:00 GMT.

United, Liverpool and Manchester City are all seeded, along with German giants Bayern Munich and record 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick's side could face Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica or Red Bull Salzburg.

Ties will take place over two legs. The first legs will be spread out on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February, with the second legs on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

Seeded teams will be away for the first leg and all kick-offs are at 20:00 GMT.