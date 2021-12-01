Arteta on Saka, Aubameyang and Rangnick

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Thursday's trip to Manchester United.

Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for after picking up a knock. Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain unavailable;

He is not unconcerned about the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: "We know his goals are critical for our success but he’s doing many things for us. We need him to continue doing all the things he's doing and then, in right moments, to put the ball in the net";

On the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager at Manchester United: "He has been one of the top coaches in the game and is a really interesting appointment";

On how he expects Arsenal's opponents to approach the game: "I expect a very lively atmosphere and a team that wants to come out and play. It's hard to prepare tactically because we don't know what they will do, so we are focusing on ourselves. We have to prepare to win";

On whether he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be recalled to the Manchester United starting line-up: "I don’t know. That’s their manager's decision."

This was the first in-person news conference at Arsenal’s training centre since March 2020 and to welcome everyone back, Arteta bought everyone in the room some cake to celebrate! It was very nice.

Manchester United v Arsenal is live on BBC Radio 5 Live, from 20:15 GMT on Thursday