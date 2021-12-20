Resolute Wolves will need reinforcements in January

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Like the Christmas film you’ve seen a dozen times before, this game had a familiar script, as Wolves once again performed better against one of the title contenders than most others do, but couldn’t score a goal.

Not one that was allowed to stand, that is. Bruno Lage has not generally been the quickest to criticise decisions, but was upset that Daniel Podence’s conversion of Marcal’s cross did not count. Lage and Wolves had a rather more persuasive case when they alleged N’Golo Kante used his arm to block a long ball that would have allowed Podence a free run at the goalkeeper.

Wolves had a grip on midfield in the first half, but when their defence later came under the expected pressure, once again was found to be as hard to shift as a mahogany wardrobe.

Over three successive weekends the Wolves back three – admirably protected by those in front of them – has tackled the three title contenders, and conceded only a last-minute goal after an injury caused a late rearrangement, and a contentious penalty.

But it is a thin gold line. Conor Coady has carried a knock for some weeks, and twice, while making key tackles with surgical precision, a boot caught his ankle and seemed to turn his leg to stone for a moment. Romain Saiss is due to be away with Morocco in the new year, and Willy Boly could be away too, although he has hardly played this season.

Wolves will need to be leading the queue for the January sales.