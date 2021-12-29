Chelsea v Brighton - confirmed team news

Romelu Lukaku starts his first Premier League match since 16 October as Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to his Chelsea side.

Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta also return to the side.

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante - who all started the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday - drop out.

Silva is not involved while Kai Havertz returns to the bench.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.