Chelsea v Brighton - confirmed team news
Romelu Lukaku starts his first Premier League match since 16 October as Thomas Tuchel makes four changes to his Chelsea side.
Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta also return to the side.
Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante - who all started the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday - drop out.
Silva is not involved while Kai Havertz returns to the bench.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.
Brighton, who also played on Sunday, make three changes from the side that started the 2-0 victory over Brentford.
Yves Bissouma returns to the midfield after serving a suspension while Solly March and Joel Veltman are also back in the side.
There is no Leandro Trossard, who has a hamstring problem, while Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu drop to the bench.
Tariq Lamptey starts against his former club.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay.
Substitutes: Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson.