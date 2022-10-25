E﻿verton defender Kyle John is targeting a first-team debut with the club after signing a new contract.

T﻿he 21-year-old left-back joined the Toffees academy at the age of six and will now remain with the club until June 2024.

A﻿fter signing the extension, he told the club website: "I'm so proud to sign this contract for this great club.

"I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard and getting to where I need to be.

"With Frank Lampard as the manager, he likes to bring young players through, and I like the way he plays.

"I’ve been here for a long time and Everton means everything to me. It is like home.

"I’m committed to giving everything I can to give back to the club.

"This season, I’d like to make my first-team debut and get some minutes. That’s my goal."