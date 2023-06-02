Aberdeen's player of season? There's no splitting two standouts...

We asked you to choose your Aberdeen player of the season. The verdict was there has to be two - Duk and Leighton Clarkson.

Barry: Duk has been a breath of fresh air, his passion is infectious and the fans have responded in kind.

Angus: I thought Bojan Miovski and Duk were excellent as a partnership, but by himself Leighton Clarkson was the best.

Alistair: We achieved third but got there the hard way. Barry Robson has done a great job, but Stephen Agnew has had an impact also. Duk is player of the season for me. I think Kelle Roos was a good signing too.

Russell: It’s become a feature of recent years that we have had to rely increasingly on loan players. It doesn’t enthuse me as it leaves a feeling of instability but it has meant seeing some great talent at Pittodrie, with players like James Maddison and Ryan Christie. Clarkson is in that mould and was our standout player this season.

Eilidh: Even though there were many disappointments, I'd say we had a great season, finishing third and the high chance of European group-stage football is great. My player of the season was Clarkson, hopefully we can get him for another year.

Funso: A few standouts like Clarkson, Roos, Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock, Ylber Ramadani and Miovski but it’s got to be the wee man Duk. From where he was at the start of the season to where he is now, he deserves it. Hopefully we can keep him but I see either him or Miovski leaving in the summer, although hopefully Europe can help persuade them to stay.

Philip: Duk will get all the plaudits however Clarkson is a magician. He had four of the 10 goals in AFC’s goal of the season competition and some of his assists have been exceptional. There are two that stand out, the clipped pass for a back-post diving header against Rangers and a reverse ball weighted perfectly for Miovski against Motherwell.

Darren: Duk’s got everything - pace, strength, skill and the heart of a lion. Honourable mention to Clarkson’s eye for a pass, Ramadani’s work-rate and the best keeper in the league by any metric, Roos.

Stuart: Clarkson for me, he has great technical ability and vision to make passes that others won’t see. He is great on the ball and puts in a shift without it. The most exciting player I have seen at Aberdeen since James Maddison.

Bruce: Lots of plaudits for Duk, but over the course of the season, I think Ramadani has been a spectacular signing. He’s not quite the finished product, but he works tirelessly for the team and covers amazing ground. His commitment is clear, he’s our Paul lambert, if you like.

Niall: There are a handful of contenders as best player, however, Duk has my vote. It has become clearer as the season has reached a conclusion that his industrious style and creative goalscoring have been a huge part in the Dons' elevated final league position. The impact of Miovski, Clarkson and Roos has been pivotal and highly significant.

Daniel: Duk or Clarkson will get the nod, but for me Pollock and MacDonald should be right there too. To come into a shambolic team in January and just 'get it' and go on a run of shutouts is extraordinary and they deserve all of the praise being heaped on them at the end of the season.