Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry about Chelsea's Conor Gallagher but have yet to make a bid for the 23-year-old England midfielder. (Mail), external

Chelsea's Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 30, is nearing an £8m move to Al-Nassr. (Standard), external

Finally, fellow midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, could also be leaving for Saudi Arabia with two Pro League clubs interested in the England international. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column