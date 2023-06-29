Simon Pryde, Total Sport presenter, BBC Radio Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin may well be the most talked-about Newcastle United player on BBC Radio Newcastle over the last five years.

A talisman in his early days, he was pretty much fans’ only hope during Steve Bruce’s tenure.

“Get the ball to ASM and hope for the best” seemed to be the principal tactic. And he often delivered.

Now, many fans contact us to opine he’s “not an Eddie Howe player”, with some stating he’s a “luxury” and should be moved on.

I argue he has MUCH more to give. His ability is clear to see, but will he do the hard graft? Injury restricted his involvement in the second part of last season but when he played, I detected more of a willingness to do the running, to track back, to be selfless.

His instinct is to attack, of course. But I think he’s always had the right attitude.

Not long after his arrival at the club he came into the BBC Radio Newcastle studios and famously used some industrial language in stating how he didn’t care who scored the goals as long as the team won.

Howe has unquestionably improved players since his arrival. Just look at Sean Longstaff and Miggy Almiron, to name but two. Why shouldn’t Saint-Maximin also benefit from the wise mentoring of Howe and his team of coaches, and evolve as a player?

He’s 26 years old, perhaps approaching his prime. He may not start every game but in a season in which the Magpies have Champions League football to contend with as well as the Premier League, they’ll need different options and strength in depth. We may not yet have seen the best of the maverick Frenchman – and Newcastle could regret it if they let him go.

What do you think? Should Saint-Maximin be kept or sold? Tell us here

Sign up for Newcastle notifications