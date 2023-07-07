'This is the perfect time for Xhaka to leave Arsenal'

The Athletic's Adam Crafton and former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker have been paying tribute to Granit Xhaka on the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

Xhaka's £21.4m move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen was confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to the Switzerland international's seven-year spell at Emirates Stadium.

"I think it has been expected for Xhaka," said Crafton. "He's obviously been on a real journey at Arsenal over the past few years - especially when you look back at that point when it looked like he'd never play for the club again.

"Then, under Arteta, bit by bit, he came back into the fold and actually last season he was really really good for them.

"I looked at him and thought he's got a role to play in the squad but clearly I don't think he would have been starting every week."

"He was a big part of Arsenal's season last year," added Reo-Coker.

"It has been a bit of a rollercoaster of a ride for him full of many different emotional downs at the club.

"When you look at the recruitment of players coming in - Declan Rice, Kai Havertz - for what he did last season this is actually the perfect time for him to leave the club with the fans grateful for the amazing contribution he played."

