Your views on Roy Hodgson continue to roll in.

Here are some more:

Nick: I’m happy with the continued appointment of Roy. I’m hoping that, with him continuing, the younger players he obviously has a rapport with will be encouraged to stay with us as well.

Clive: Great, as long as he gets the backing of the board and Dougie Freedman to get some new players in the positions we are desperately in need of.

Charles: You've got to give Hodgson the benefit of the doubt. He single-handedly saved our season and has clearly got on well with the players. There'll always be a question mark over the appointment as it doesn't exactly feel like progress, but I do like the boldness and ambition of openly going for top half.

Banger: Although the players appeared more motivated on his return I still feel we could have produced the same/similar performances under Patrick. I am still not convinced this is the right move and wonder if it’s to allow us not to buy new upgrades to the squad. I think we should have appointed Potter - but now we will have to wait and see?