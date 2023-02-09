Fulham v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Fulham have won six of their past eight league games against Nottingham Forest, though both defeats in that run have come in home matches.

Keylor Navas made four saves and kept a clean sheet in his Premier League debut in Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win over Leeds last time out. The last Forest keeper to record a shutout in his first two league starts for the club was Paul Smith, who did so in his first three in August 2006.