Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Manchester United were finding it tough against West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday, but they changed the game when they brought on Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, and went up through the gears.

Liverpool don't seem able to do that at the moment and the turnaround - for different reasons, good and bad - for both teams since the start of season has been unbelievable really.

Jurgen Klopp's side have kept a couple of clean sheets in a row now - against Crystal Palace and Wolves - which was important for them, but it's really not that big a deal because neither of those teams offer much in attack, do they?

Liverpool did the same last month when they beat Everton and 10-man Newcastle United without conceding, but then they got hammered at home by Real Madrid.

Put it this way, I don't think it means Liverpool will keep Rashford out on Sunday. They get dominated in midfield and are vulnerable at the back, and United will take advantage of that.

AntsLive's prediction: 1-2

