Robson hails Aberdeen's spirit & work ethic as they eye Rangers scalp

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has played down suggestions Sunday's Premiership visit of Rangers will be a barometer of how far his resurgent side have progressed.

The Dons have won their last six games, a sequence that has lifted them to third in the table, and are looking to keep that run going by beating Rangers at home for the first time in nearly seven years.

"The questions have been asked in the media to me over the last however many weeks. Was the Celtic game was a huge game?" said Robson.

"The Dundee United one was a real test of this team, when Jim Goodwin went in there.

"Ross County away, ‘Can you handle playing up there?’ I think I have been asked that question every game I have been here, so do I think this is going to be a test to see how far the team has come? No.

"Do I think it is a really tough game? Yes. I 100% think we need to be at our very best. It is going to be difficult.

"The players have stood up to it, they have worked hard, they have done well, kept their heads down and kept working.

"First and foremost they (Rangers) are a good team and you can start to see Michael Beale’s influence a lot more. Their rotations, their movements. They have got some really good players and are starting to look stronger and stronger.

"We want to try and win the game. We are doing okay at the minute, we have got a good spirit about us. We are willing to work, we are willing to run, we are doing some things right."