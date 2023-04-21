Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I know Tottenham have got Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who is coming into form, but I am not backing them any more.

It has been a strange old season for Spurs and I don't think they will get in the Champions League places from here. They don't deserve to.

Snapshot of third to eighth place in the Premier League: 3rd Man Utd, 4th Newcastle, 5th Tottenham, 6th Aston Villa, 7th Brighton and 8th Liverpool

I feel like we are approaching the stage of the season where all that Tottenham fans will be hoping for is that Arsenal don't win the Premier League but, for now, Spurs still have a chance of making the top four.

So this is a big one. Newcastle will take the game to Tottenham, and I can see it being quite open.

I also think the Magpies will bounce back from their defeat by Aston Villa, and they know they can take a big step towards the Champions League themselves if they win this one.

Chris Batten's prediction: My brother-in-law is a Spurs fan and he won't be happy but I am going to back Newcastle here. 2-1

